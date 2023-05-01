Home / Industry / Auto / Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 6% to 14,162 units owing to maintenance shutdown

Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 6% to 14,162 units owing to maintenance shutdown

The company said it undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies

New Delhi
Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 6% to 14,162 units owing to maintenance shutdown

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its wholesales declined by 6 per cent to 14,162 units in April, owing to a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month.

The company had dispatched 15,086 units in the domestic market in April 2022.

The automaker also exported 1,348 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in April.

The company said it undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety.

"The company is continuing to witness high demand as well as good enquiries, and needless to say we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The Hilux, Innova Hycross and the new Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run, as strong demand continues, he added.

"Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82 per cent market share in Q1 of CY 2023," Sood stated.

The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid are also steadily contributing to the company's sales, he added.

Also Read

Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales increase by 9% to 18,670 units in March

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

Toyota commences bookings of new multipurpose diesel vehicle Innova Crysta

Toyota Motor's new Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh onwards

To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales in April

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

Maximum waiting period accelerates for India's best-selling cars

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

Topics :Toyota Kirloskar Motor Car sales

First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story