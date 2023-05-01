Home / Industry / Auto / To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

Carmakers are looking at new sub-segments in the SUV space and trying to expand their offerings to lure in more and more customers

BS Web Team New Delhi
To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Riding on record-breaking sales and continued rising demand in the country, carmakers are planning to launch 81 new models in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Mint has reported. These new models will include electric vehicles (EVs) along with traditional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.
The report quoted data from JATO Dynamics, a firm that tracks the auto industry. Carmakers are doing everything in their capacity to cash-in on the rising demand for passenger cars in India. They have placed a special focus on the SUV segment that continues to gain popularity among Indian car buyers.

Carmakers are looking at new sub-segments in the SUV space and trying to expand their offerings to lure in more and more customers. However, they are also faced with increasingly strict regulations at a time when the government and customers both are looking for environment-friendly technologies.
This has resulted in carmakers taking big bets on developing electric drive trains and supplementing their present internal combustion engines with hybrid technologies. The new vehicle launches are likely to be affected by this shift in the approach towards developing new models.

If the numbers from the JATO Dynamics report were to realise, there will be a 50 per cent jump in new product launches compared with last year. The 81 new products this year are likely to be a combination of minor changes to existing models and the introduction of completely new vehicles.
Minor changes may include cosmetic changes like a tweak in the front grille, change in the design of the tail lights etc, whereas, major changes will consist of brand-new nameplates with an all-new engine or platform, the report said.

The report also talks about the shift in consumer preference as their incomes rise. The new launches are likely to have high-end features. This marks a shift in the Indian car market to become more mature and sophisticated in its preferences.

Also Read

Maruti Fronx prices revealed, a better buy than Baleno, Brezza? See details

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Top Headlines: Tax levy on SUVs, tighter service norms for telcos, and more

Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?

Funding reality check for India's dream to achieve net-zero by 2070

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales in April

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

Maximum waiting period accelerates for India's best-selling cars

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

Topics :carmakers in IndiaCarmakersautomobile manufacturerautomobile industrySUVsBS Web ReportsTransport infrastructureBS VIBS VI norms

First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story