Home / Industry / Auto / German automobile major Audi's sales jump 89% to reach 7,931 units in 2023

German automobile major Audi's sales jump 89% to reach 7,931 units in 2023

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 89 per cent growth in retail sales in India at 7,931 units last year as compared with 2022

car sales
Press Trust of India Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 89 per cent growth in retail sales in India at 7,931 units last year as compared with 2022.

The company had sold a total of 4,187 units in 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sales growth last year was mainly driven by new launches -- Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 Sportback e-tron -- along with continued demand for the A4, A6, and Q5.

Besides, top-end models like the Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT continued to witness strong demand.

"2023 marks another successful year for us and our diverse and desirable product portfolio continues to garner robust demand," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told reporters here.

He noted that the company's retail footprint is expanding, culminating at the year-end with a total of 64 touch points, including showrooms and workshops, and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide.

"We are confident that this momentum will carry into 2024," Dhillon said.

Audi India continued its strong performance last year on the back of new product launches, a strong product portfolio of 17 cars and industry-best customer offerings, he stated.

"One in every four customers is a repeat Audi buyer and this tells us that we are on the right path. We will continue to focus on industry-best offerings for our customers and of course, bringing the very best products to India," Dhillon said.

Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business of the company witnessed a growth of 62 per cent in 2023, Dhillon said.

The brand will continue to expand and add more pre-owned car facilities this year, Dhillon said.

He noted that the company would also focus on digitalisation and network expansion during the year.

Dhillon noted that the company may witness some supply chain disruptions in March quarter due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis.

The automaker may witness some sales loss during the period with ships bringing components to India expected to take a much longer time, he added.

Also Read

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: Docuseries traces popstar's rise to stardom

AP Dhillon Web Series: Cast, OTT streaming, release date, where to watch

Audi to launch electric SUV Q8 e-tron with 95 kW battery in August

Audi India begins bookings for new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi launches Q8 e-tron in India; check expected price and specifications

Swedish carmaker Volvo registers 31% jump in sales at 2,423 units in CY2023

Tesla planning to bring in smaller batteries for its India car: Report

No reason for high tariffs on cars from UK, EU: Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava

All about upcoming car and bike launches in January 2024; details inside

Delhi had highest share in total EV sales in country in December: Minister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Audi A4Audi A seriesAudi A5Volkswagen CEOVolkswagen India

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story