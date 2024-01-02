Delhi had highest share in total EV sales in country in December: Minister

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday announced that the national capital had accomplished a remarkable milestone by recording massive sales of electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for 19.5 per cent of total vehicle sales in December.

This is the highest-ever monthly contribution among all states in the country to date, reflecting the success of the Delhi EV Policy launched in 2020.

Taking to social media handle X, Gahlot said, "Delhi records a massive 19.5% EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in December 2023. It is the HIGHEST ever among any state in India to date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to providing cleaner and greener Delhi to all our citizens."

The policy was aimed at boosting the adoption of EVs and increasing the contribution to 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.

Earlier on October 2023, the Delhi cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave its approval to extend the existing Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy till December 31, 2023.

All the incentives including subsidies under the existing policy would also continue in this extension period.

The Delhi EV Policy aims to achieve the overarching objective of improving Delhi's air quality and creating an entire supply-chain ecosystem for this new segment of vehicles.

To significantly benefit Delhi's air quality, the policy intends to deploy 25 per cent of all new vehicles to be battery-operated vehicles by 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Switch Delhi campaign in February 2021 to spread awareness about the environmental benefits of using EVs and making the national capital pollution-free.

The December EV sales indicate that Delhi is moving closer to its mission of achieving its target as more people are now opting for green vehicles.