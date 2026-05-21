Global OEMs, new homegrown player seek 5% GST benefit for REEVs

There are many global auto companies having REEV models, and others are working on them. For instance, SAIC Motors, which runs a joint venture with JSW, has a range of REEVs in China for premium SUVs under the brand IM Motors.
Chery Automobiles, which has a technology tieup with JSW to bring in hybrids, has a range of REEVs with sub-brands like Jetour, Rely, Exceed, and iCar. In South Korea, Hyundai and its affiliates have taken a lead in developing new-generation REEVs in large SUVs and luxury vehicles, and for markets in China and North America. In Japan, which has been more cautious, Nissan has a similar technology like REEV on which they are launching models. And in Europe, Volkswagen is climbing the REEV bandwagon.