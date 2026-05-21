Global OEMs, new homegrown player seek 5% GST benefit for REEVs

Unlike a plug-in hybrid, the engine in the REEV is not connected to the car wheels, and only the electric motor turns on the wheels. In plug-in hybrids, the big difference is that the car can run both on electric as well as on internal combustion engine (ICE) independently.

Auto companies supporting the move say that China, which has 35 million new-energy vehicles, even with its 17.5 million chargers, did not depend only on BEVs in its new EV policy. Instead, it strategically promoted both plug-in hybrids and REEVs as stepping-stone technologies.

These auto companies say that India’s EV policy does not give explicit recognition to REEVs, though no REEV has been launched in the country so far. Although REEVs are electric-driven, ambiguity in GST classification risks placing them under higher tax slabs. They say REEVs are treated as ICE and GST on such vehicles is in the range of 18 per cent to 40 per cent, depending on the length of the car. They have argued that GST on REEVs should be peg­g­ed at 5 per cent, as such high tax rate undermines their affordability.