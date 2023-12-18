Home / Industry / Auto / Govt considering termination of FAME subsidy for electric two-wheelers

Govt considering termination of FAME subsidy for electric two-wheelers

Earlier, the finance ministry expressed its concerns about the continuation of the scheme, now, other government departments have also agreed to North Block's views

Representational image
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government is unlikely to continue subsidy for electric two-wheelers as the provisions for the same come to an end in a few weeks, according to a report published in The Times of India (ToI). In other words, the FAME III scheme will not be rolled out. FAME refers to Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles, which the heavy industries ministry has implemented.

Earlier, the finance ministry expressed its concerns about the continuation of the scheme, now, other government departments have also agreed to North Block's views.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



EV subsidy and its effect on sales

The government has reduced subsidies for electric vehicles, and this has resulted in a decline in the sales of electric two-wheelers. However, the sales appear to be stabilising now. This has resulted in government officials arguing that the transition to clean-fuel vehicles will happen naturally now. This will partly happen due to the high running cost of fossil-fuel vehicles, the ToI report said.


End of FAME II subsidy

FAME II subsidy which is applicable for two, three, and four-wheelers started on April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore, for five years. The five years end on March 31, 2024.

The heavy industry ministry wanted an extension of the plan, however, this has not found support from other ministries, the ToI report said.

The decision to terminate the FAME subsidy comes at a time when the government is considering a new scheme to encourage premium electric car makers such as Tesla to set up their manufacturing bases in India for domestic and international markets.

Two-wheeler sales have surged in the southern and western parts of the country, however, the demand is low in the Northern and Eastern regions. EV manufacturers are hopeful of getting an extension and acquiring a larger market share from fossil-fuel vehicles.

Also Read

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal

Ola's Bhavish has thrown his might behind e-motorcycles: How serious is he?

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

Gujarat attracting big investments since automobile sector took off in 2009

Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley in India's biker paradise

Maruti Suzuki's 2024 launches: Know about new cars, prices, specs, and more

India's light vehicle market fastest growing among top 10 markets: S&P

Audi, ChargeZone inaugurate ultra-fast charging station in Mumbai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FAME India programmee-vehicle subsidyheavy industry ministryOla Electric MobilityElectric busElectric vehicles in IndiaFinance Ministry

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story