GST 2.0 drives two-wheeler owners to car showrooms, boosts Maruti

This festival season, two-wheeler owners aspiring to buy their first cars have been visiting showrooms buoyed by GST 2.0–induced price cuts. The share of small cars in Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, has risen sharply post-GST reforms, from 16.7 per cent in the April–September period to 20.5 per cent after the tax changes.

Speaking to reporters, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said that post-GST reforms, the retail contribution of small cars has gone up to 20.5 per cent, compared with 16.7 per cent earlier.

Who are the new buyers driving small car demand post-GST 2.0?

Bookings in the small car segment have been the highest, Banerjee said, adding that a new profile of customers is visiting showrooms. “There are helmets on the tables at dealerships. We are altogether getting a new set of customers in our showrooms who are looking to upgrade from their two-wheeler.” GST 2.0, he said, is bringing in the right set of people to the showrooms, many of whom had never visited before. “We had bookings of 25,847 units for our mini-segment cars (Alto and S-Presso) and could retail only 15,700 units due to production constraints. The production team does forecasting based on past market off-take and it is not possible to change line capacities overnight,” Banerjee explained, adding that bookings in the small car segment have been significantly higher this year compared to last. “We are trying now to see how we can quickly serve these customers,” he said.

How has GST 2.0 changed the booking trends for small and large cars? Bookings for cars that fall under the 18 per cent GST slab, the ones under four metres in length with engines up to 1,200 cc (petrol) and 1,500 cc (diesel), have risen by 50 per cent. By contrast, there has been a 20 per cent increase in bookings for larger cars in the 40 per cent GST slab. Encouraged by the trend, Maruti Suzuki India is launching a targeted campaign, ‘Pragati ka Tyohar’, to help first-time car buyers realise their aspirations. The company plans to partner with financiers to make car ownership easier.

What is Maruti’s plan to attract and support first-time car buyers? “People are looking for mobility — an upgrade from a two-wheeler to a four-wheeler. We are trying to offer good finance schemes for these entry-level buyers. Apart from tying up with financiers, we are also putting our skin in the game,” Banerjee said. He believes that if one or two people in such customer segments buy a small car, it will spread rapidly through their communities and encourage others to purchase vehicles. The campaign will run through November. How does Maruti view long-term market expansion under GST 2.0?