Ford to invest ₹3,250 cr in Chennai plant for 'next-gen' engine production

Company signs agreement with Tamil Nadu government, expected to create more than 600 jobs with new plan

The new project complements Ford’s existing engine manufacturing operations in India, which export engines to global markets | (Photo: Reuters)
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
American automaker Ford said on Friday it will invest around ₹3,250 crore for manufacturing powertrains at its Chennai plant, focusing on “next-generation” engines.
 
Building on a letter of intent signed in September 2024, representatives of the company and the Tamil Nadu government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlines a strategy to leverage India’s “manufacturing prowess” for Ford plans. Senior company executives met Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday. Sources said the plant will have an annual capacity of 235,000 units and start production in 2029.
 
The MoU complements Ford India’s existing manufacturing infrastructure to produce and export engines. “We are pleased to advance our plans and confirm the Chennai plant’s vital role in Ford’s manufacturing network,” said Jeff Marentic, president of international markets group, Ford Motor Company.
 
“We are thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu for its continued support as we advance these plans. This decision reinforces our commitment to leveraging India's manufacturing prowess for future products,” he said.
 
Details about engines the Chennai plant will produce and export markets will be shared closer to the start of production.
 
“Ford’s decision to commence manufacturing in Chennai will further energise the resurgent automotive sector of Tamil Nadu and it speaks volumes about the state's robust manufacturing ecosystem, highly skilled workforce, and excellent investor facilitation,” said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.
 
“This is not just the start of manufacturing at the existing Ford facility, it is the State taking yet another step towards the future of the automotive industry with the production of next-gen engines. We remain committed to supporting Ford's operations here,” he said.
 
Investment in the plant is expected to create more than 600 jobs, besides indirect employment in the automotive industry. Ford employs 12,000 people at its global business operations unit in Tamil Nadu. 
 

Topics :FordFord MotorFord IndiaTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

