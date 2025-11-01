Home / Industry / Auto / TVS Motor posts 11% sales growth in Oct; 2-wheeler demand remains strong

TVS Motor posts 11% sales growth in Oct; 2-wheeler demand remains strong

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported an 11 per cent growth in sales at 5,43,557 units in October 2025 as against 4,89,015 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 10 per cent to 5,25,150 units last month as compared to 478,159 units in October 2024, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 4,21,631 units as against 3,90,489 units in the year-ago month, up 8 per cent, it added.

Motorcycle sales were up 16 per cent at 2,66,715 units in October 2025 from 2,30,822 units in the same month last year. Scooter sales grew by 7 per cent to 2,05,919 units last month from 1,93,439 units in October 2024.

Electric vehicle sales were at 32,387 units in October 2025 as against 29,308 units in October 2024, registering a growth of 11 per cent, the company said.

"While the retails continue to be robust, magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term," it added.

TVS said its sales in international business registered a growth of 21 per cent at 1,15,806 units last month as compared to 95,708 units in October 2024.

Three-wheeler sales jumped by 70 per cent at 18,407 units last month from 10,856 units in October 2024, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TVS MotorTVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor sales

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

