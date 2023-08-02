Home / Industry / Auto / Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Harley Davidson X440 production capacity has been ramped up in response to the demand trends, the company said

BS Web Team New Delhi
The company said that the production capacity has been ramped up in response to the demand trends

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike of Rs 10,500 for all three variants of its recently launched Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle. The new prices will become effective after August 3, the company said in a BSE filing.

After the price hike, the Harly Davidson X440 will start at a price of Rs 2,39,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle can be booked for a booking amount of Rs 5,000, the company said. The company launched the bike at an introductory price of Rs 2,29,000.

Commenting on the revised pricing of the X440, Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan Gupta said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry. We launched this at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. The current online booking window with an introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson.”

Furthermore, the company said that the production capacity has been ramped up in response to the demand trends. The company will begin production in September at the company's Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan. The deliveries of the bike will start from October 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 is the first product from the collaboration of Hero MotoCorp and the famous American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson. The X440 competes directly with the Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350.

Both Triumph and Harley-Davidson have partnered with Indian motorcycle manufacturers to leverage their sales and large-scale production capacity. Both companies are looking to steal away a part of the market share from the current market leader, Royal Enfield.

Also Read

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

Harley Davidson X440 launch today: Price, specifications, what to expect

Harley-Davidson likely to make bikes for global markets in India: Report

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Govt may mandate 20% recycled materials in auto manufacturing from 2026-27

Centre plans to scrap mandatory electric vehicle incentive-linked tests

Domestic passenger vehicle sales jump 3.1% as strong base effect continues

TVS Motors July sales: Total 2W sales up 4% YoY, exports down 20%

Eicher Motors July sales: Total sales up 32% YoY, global business down 22%

Topics :Harley-DavidsonHero MotoCorpBajaj-Triumph pactBS Web ReportsEicher Motors Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story