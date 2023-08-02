Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike of Rs 10,500 for all three variants of its recently launched Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle. The new prices will become effective after August 3, the company said in a BSE filing.

After the price hike, the Harly Davidson X440 will start at a price of Rs 2,39,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle can be booked for a booking amount of Rs 5,000, the company said. The company launched the bike at an introductory price of Rs 2,29,000.

Commenting on the revised pricing of the X440, Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan Gupta said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry. We launched this at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. The current online booking window with an introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson.”

Furthermore, the company said that the production capacity has been ramped up in response to the demand trends. The company will begin production in September at the company's Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan. The deliveries of the bike will start from October 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 is the first product from the collaboration of Hero MotoCorp and the famous American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson. The X440 competes directly with the Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350.

Both Triumph and Harley-Davidson have partnered with Indian motorcycle manufacturers to leverage their sales and large-scale production capacity. Both companies are looking to steal away a part of the market share from the current market leader, Royal Enfield.