Domestic passenger vehicle sales jump 3.1% as strong base effect continues

The highest ever sales by the Indian PV makers was in September last year at about 355,000 units

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India registered a modest increase of 3.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), tallying 352,492 units in July, primarily due to the persisting strong base effect and robust sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

In the context of SUV sales in July, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) emerged as the leading company. "Our SUV sales in July were 42,620 units, surpassing the 36,124 units of the second-ranked company, Mahindra & Mahindra," stated Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at MSIL, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

While acknowledging the healthy volume performance of the auto industry, Srivastava cautioned that achieving substantial y-o-y growth over the Q2 of the previous fiscal year will be challenging due to high comparison base. "The PV sales in Q2 last year were the highest ever," he noted.

Srivastava added that despite the auto industry achieving record monthly sales each month since April 2023, the cumulative growth for the April-July period of this year was a mere 7.7 per cent. "The base effect has dampened the overall growth rate, even though the volumes seem to be the highest ever each month," he explained.

He hinted at a potential dip in the percentage growth this September, considering the all-time high sales of about 355,000 units achieved by Indian PV manufacturers in September of the previous year.

As for dealership stocks, Srivastava mentioned that inventory levels have risen from 24-25 days at the start of July to 30 days currently. "I do not anticipate a significant increase from this level; it has reached the normal 30-day stock level," he said, adding that dealers are generally content with a 30-day inventory, a norm that has been established over the years.
 
With the onset of the festival season in late August, starting with Onam, dealers might increase stocks on an ad hoc basis in anticipation of heightened sales, he noted.

Hyundai, India's second-largest car maker, experienced a marginal 0.4 per cent y-o-y growth in unit sales in July. In contrast, Tata Motors saw a 0.11 per cent y-o-y increase in unit sales, selling 47,689 units in July.

Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services, Saji John, noted, "Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have posted strong double-digit growth as expected, driven by continued demand for utility vehicles (UVs). Tata Motors, however, has been under pressure due to pre-purchasing in commercial vehicles (CVs) and supply constraints."

M&M's PV sales surged by 29.06 per cent y-o-y to 36,205 units in July. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, called it a "record-breaking month" for the company, emphasizing the robust demand for their key brands.

Himanshu Singh, a Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, noted that M&M exceeded expectations with its July sales volume. "The PV segment is showing a strong recovery as supply issues begin to stabilize," Singh added.

Srivastava suggested that while the semiconductor supply situation has improved significantly, it remains uncertain whether this trend will persist.

The market share of hatchbacks has fallen from 34 per cent in FY23 to 31 per cent in the April-July period of FY24. Conversely, SUVs have seen their market share grow from 43 per cent in July 2022 to 47 per cent in July 2023.

MG Motor's PV sales leaped by 24.89 per cent y-o-y to 5,012 units in July, with electric vehicle sales accounting for about 34 per cent of the company's total sales.

Topics :Passenger VehiclesSUVs

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

