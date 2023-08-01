TVS Motors July sales: Total 2W sales up 4% YoY, exports down 20%

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its domestic sales in July 2023. Total sales were up four per cent increasing from 314,639 units in July 2022 to 325,977 units in July 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of two per cent with sales increasing from 150,340 units in July 2022 to 153,942 units in July 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of five per cent with sales increasing from 116,500 units in the month of July 2022 to 121,941 units in July 2023.

Among electric vehicles, TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 13,306 units in July 2023 as against sales of 6,304 units in July 2022. Three‐wheeler of the Company registered a decline of 8.75 per cent as sales ended at 13,670 units in July 2023 as against 14,981 units in July 2022.

The company's total exports registered a 20 per cent YoY dip with sales of 89,213 units in July 2023 as against 112,032 units in July 2022. Two‐wheeler exports registered sales of 77,077 units in July 2023 as against 97,716 units in July 2022.

TVS Motors is among the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the country. With products like Apache, Ronin, and Jupiter, the company has a significant market share in the motorcycle and scooter segments of the industry.

The company also plays a major role in the three-wheeler industry.