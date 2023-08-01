Home / Industry / Auto / TVS Motors July sales: Total 2W sales up 4% YoY, exports down 20%

TVS Motors July sales: Total 2W sales up 4% YoY, exports down 20%

The company's total exports registered a 20% YoY dip with sales of 89,213 units in July 2023 as against 112,032 units in July 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its domestic sales in July 2023. Total sales were up four per cent increasing from 314,639 units in July 2022 to 325,977 units in July 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of two per cent with sales increasing from 150,340 units in July 2022 to 153,942 units in July 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of five per cent with sales increasing from 116,500 units in the month of July 2022 to 121,941 units in July 2023.

Among electric vehicles, TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 13,306 units in July 2023 as against sales of 6,304 units in July 2022. Three‐wheeler of the Company registered a decline of 8.75 per cent as sales ended at 13,670 units in July 2023 as against 14,981 units in July 2022.

The company's total exports registered a 20 per cent YoY dip with sales of 89,213 units in July 2023 as against 112,032 units in July 2022. Two‐wheeler exports registered sales of 77,077 units in July 2023 as against 97,716 units in July 2022.

TVS Motors is among the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the country. With products like Apache, Ronin, and Jupiter, the company has a significant market share in the motorcycle and scooter segments of the industry.

The company also plays a major role in the three-wheeler industry.

Also Read

TVS Motor partners with Indian Army to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Eicher Motors July sales: Total sales up 32% YoY, global business down 22%

Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

Maruti Suzuki sales up 3.2% to 181,360 vehicles in July, thanks to SUVs

M&M July sales: Total sales up 18% YoY to 66,124 units, exports down 9%

Tata Motors July sales: Total sales down 1.41% YoY, CV sales down 4%

Topics :TVS Motor salesTVS Motor CompanyTVS Motorautomobile salesautomotive industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story