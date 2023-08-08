Home / Industry / Auto / Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches new bike SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches new bike SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh

The 160 cc-bike comes in two trims tagged at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Honda SP160 (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the all-new bike SP160 in the country with price starting at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 160cc-bike comes in two trims tagged at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh respectively.

"We are delighted to extend the legacy of brand SP a notch higher and introduce the all new SP160. This sporty motorcycle is a representation of cutting-edge engineering and advanced innovation that is sure to fulfill the customer expectations," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said in a statement.

The company said the motorcycle comes with various features including engine stop switch for convenience during brief stops and high ground clearance, the company said.

Also Read

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units due to manufacturing fault

Tata Motors to remain focused on profitability, cash flows: Chandrasekaran

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Indian auto component industry saw highest-ever jump at 33% in FY23: ACMA

Domestic auto component industry reports highest turnover in FY23

Auto retail sales up 10% in July; three-wheelers at record pace: Fada

Topics :Honda Motorcycle & Scooter Indiabikes

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story