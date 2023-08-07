Home / Industry / Auto / Domestic auto component industry reports highest turnover in FY23

Domestic auto component industry reports highest turnover in FY23

In 2022-23, exports grew by 5% to Rs 1.61 trn while imports grew by 11% to Rs. 1.63 trn, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The domestic auto component industry expects to log in double-digit sales growth in the current fiscal after having reported its highest-ever turnover in 2022-23, as demand is expected to remain robust.

As per the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the sector reported a turnover of Rs 5.6 lakh crore last fiscal, registering a growth of 33 per cent over Rs 4.2 lakh crore in 2021-22.

In 2022-23, exports grew by 5 per cent to Rs 1.61 lakh crore while imports grew by 11 per cent to Rs. 1.63 lakh crore, it added.

The aftermarket, estimated at Rs 85,333 crore also witnessed a steady growth of 15 per cent while component sales to OEMs in the domestic market grew by 39.5 per cent to Rs 4.76 lakh crore, ACMA said.

"With significant mitigation in the supply-side issues of availability of semiconductors, input raw-material costs and logistics, the vehicle industry is expected to continue to perform well in FY24, which augurs well for the auto components sector," ACMA President Sunjay Kapur noted.

Whilst the automotive value chain faced significant disruptions in the wake of the pandemic, vehicle sales, especially in the PV, CV and tractor segments have now reached pre-pandemic levels. Even the two-wheeler industry has recovered well, he added.

When asked about the growth expected for the industry in the current fiscal, Kapur said, "It should be double-digit."

ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said the industry is looking to enhance exports while reducing imports, especially from China which accounts for around 30 per cent of the total imports.

He noted that from a peak trade deficit of USD 2.5 billion a couple of years back, the industry has moved to a better position with a trade deficit of USD 200 million in terms of imports.

"We are continuously working along with other industry bodies like SIAM to enhance exports and reduce imports," Mehta said.

ACMA said auto component sales to OEMs, in the domestic market, grew by 39.5 per cent to Rs 4.76 lakh crore as compared with the previous year.

"On the back of significant vehicle sales in the country, a robust aftermarket and steady exports, the auto component industry demonstrated its best-ever performance in FY23," Mehta said.

Commenting further, Kapur noted that there has been a steady growth in exports despite recessionary trends in Europe and the US which are key export destinations for the auto components industry.

"Strong rebound in vehicle sales in the domestic market also led to a sharper rise in imports that has translated into trade deficit this year," he added.

The ACMA represents over 850 manufacturers who constitute more than 90 per cent of the auto component industry's turnover in the organised sector.

Also Read

Denial of opportunity: Kamala Harris as court cancels race-based admissions

RSS meet to focus on social harmony, developing sense of self-reliance

GCMMF turnover up 18% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr, eyes trillion rupees by 2025

Haier aims for 33% growth in turnover this year, investing Rs 1,500 cr

Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts witness record Rs 528 crore turnover

Auto retail sales up 10% in July; three-wheelers at record pace: Fada

Stellantis may re-introduce Fiat in India; Jeep, Citroen primary focus

Maruti expected to launch 10 new models in next 8 years: Bhargava

Maruti 3.0: To add 2 mn units per annum capacity in 9 yrs, says RC Bgargava

Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

Topics :Auto components industryAuto component production

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story