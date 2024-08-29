Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle model

Honda Shine has zoomed past Bajaj Pulsar to become the second best-selling motorcycle in the country in the first seven months of this year.

Hero Splendor holds the crown as the market leader, according to Jato Dynamics data reviewed by Business Standard. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pulsar's wholesales rose 47.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to record an impressive 842,693 units in the January-July period this year. However, Shine outpaced this surge, recording a staggering 115.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth to touch 1.047 million units in the same period this year.

Ravi Bhatia, President of Jato Dynamics India, attributed Shine's meteoric rise to Honda's savvy product strategy.



"Initially, Shine only offered a 125cc version, competing with Pulsar 125cc. In May 2023, Honda introduced a 100cc version of Shine, allowing it to cover both in the 100cc and 125cc market segments with a single model. This new version significantly boosted Shine's sales volume," Bhatia explained.

In contrast, Pulsar offers a more extensive range with seven engine capacities (125, 150, 160, 200, 220, 250, 400cc) and versions under the Pulsar brand.

"However, this wider range hasn't matched Shine's focused approach in the high-volume 100-125cc segment," Bhatia noted.

Yogesh Mathur, director (sales & marketing), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), told the newspaper that the company has experienced higher growth in the rural market this year as compared to last year amid growing traction for two-wheelers in the "125cc and above" segment.



"We see a strong consumer preference for our best-selling models, Shine and Unicorn, and these products are receiving a great response for their value proposition, advanced features, and comfort," he added.

Unicorn's sales swelled 117.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 163,090 units in the January-July period this year, making it the ninth best-selling motorcycle model in the country.

Bhatia explained that Unicorn holds a reputation as Honda's first bike in India known for its reliability, comfort, and fuel efficiency.

Bajaj Platina, which was in fifth position last year, saw its wholesales increase by just one per cent Y-o-Y to 229,604 units in the first seven months of this year.



Consequently, it dropped to the seventh position as TVS Motor's -- Raider and Apache -- saw significant growth and gained the fifth and sixth positions.

Bhatia attributed Platina's stagnation to several factors.

"As Bajaj's entry-level bike priced at Rs 68,685, Platina 100 faces stiff competition from newer, feature-rich models. Competitors like Honda Shine 100 and Splendor Plus offer more attractive alternatives in the same segment. Platina has only received minor updates, while competitors have introduced significant improvements. Apache and Raider, though in different segments (Apache: 160-310cc, Raider: 125cc), have updated their products with the latest features and technology, attracting more customers," he explained.



Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp did not respond to Business Standard's queries.

Royal Enfield Classic, which recorded 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y jump in sales to 181,262 units in the January-July period this year, retained its position as eighth best-selling motorcycle model in the country. However, Classic's 2024 figures have not yet reached the level seen in 2022, when more than 200,000 units were sold in the corresponding period that year.

"Ahead of the launch of 2024 Classic 350 (start of sales in September 2024), we have kept the channel inventory lower. This was not the case in 2022, when we were ramping up production of motorcycles and inventory,” Royal Enfield told Business Standard.



Bhatia stated that the slower growth of Classic can be attributed to the recent launch of the Classic 350 as potential customers could be waiting for the updated model.

Classic's sales are expected to rebound in the coming months as the updated model would gain traction, he added.

Hero Splendor, the best-selling motorcycle in India, saw its sales increase 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.971 million units in the first seven months of this year.

This was in contrast to 2023, when its sales decreased 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y in the same period.

Bhatia said the growing gig economy has increased the demand for reliable and economic transportation.