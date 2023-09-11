Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

The turbo petrol will be reserved for the N Line variant of the Hyundai i20 which will be launched at a later date

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hyundai i20

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hyundai has launched the facelift for its premium hatchback i20 in India at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.01 lakh for the top trim, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. Both prices are ex-showroom. The new i20 comes with a revised front and rear end design and a new interiors colour scheme.

Hyundai i20: Changes in the powertrain

The new i20 gets some additional features and will now be sold only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Earlier, customers also had the option to get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The report added that the turbo petrol will be reserved for the N Line variant of i20, which will be released later.

The 1.2-litre unit produces 83hp with the manual transmission and 88hp with the CVT, with a peak torque of 115Nm.


Hyundai i20: Variants details

Hyundai i20 is now offered in five trims: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The car also gets the option of Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) in its Sportz and Asta (O) trims. The jump from manual gearbox to CVT is around Rs one lakh.

The base variant Era is a new addition to the Hyundai i20 lineup. With this variant, the company has lowered the starting price of i20 by around Rs 47,000. Earlier, the i20 Magna was the base model car. With the facelift, there is a price hike of Rs 20,000-27,000 across the i20 range.


Hyundai i20: Exterior design changes

The internals of the front grille of the car now sport a new design, along with a prominent black surround that connects it with the headlamps. On the top variant, the i20 now gets full LED headlamps. It also gets a revised LED daytime running lamp styling. However, the overall shape has not been changed.

The facelift also gets a new colour shade in Amazon Grey paint shade, alongside the previously sold Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, and Fiery Red Colours, and dual-tone options of Atlast white plus black roof, and fiery red plus black roof, the ACI report said.


Hyundai i20: Interior changes

While the interiors have been changed significantly, the car now gets a new dual-tone black and grey finish for the dashboard, which should improve the car's sense of space, which was diminished by the earlier all-black theme of the car.

Moreover, Hyundai has added a physical knob for volume control changing it from the haptic touch buttons.

Also Read

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season

India charges ahead on the global electric vehicle map, shows Gartner data

ADAS: The new buzzword in car market, everything you need to know about it

Ashok Leyland marks 75 years with e-LCV launch, signs deal with 16 firms

Electric two-wheelers push for DBT under FAME 3 subsidy scheme to consumers

TVS Motor eyes European market with launch of new Apache RTR 310 bike

Topics :HyundaiHyundai MotorsHyundai Motor India BS Web ReportsHyundai i20Hyundai in IndiaTata MotorsHyundai India

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story