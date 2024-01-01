Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor India total sales grew 9%, reached 765,786 units in 2023

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 9% year-on-year increase in total sales at 765,786 units in 2023, on the back of record annual domestic sales

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 7,65,786 units in 2023, on the back of record annual domestic sales.

The company had sold a total of 7,00,811 units in 2022, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company achieved its highest-ever domestic sales in a calendar year, crossing the six lakh sales milestone in 2023 as it sold 6,02,111 units, up 9 per cent over previous year's 5,52,511 units, it added.

Exports grew by 10 per cent to 1,63,675 units in 2023 as compared to 1,48,300 units in 2022, it added.

HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company has not just kept pace but surpassed the estimated industry growth of around 8.2 per cent.

"Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers," he added.

Topics :Hyundai Motor India Hyundai MotorsHyundai i20Hyundai ElantraAuto sales

