Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai sales rise 9.5% to 63,701 units in April; exports at 13,500

Hyundai sales rise 9.5% to 63,701 units in April; exports at 13,500

The automaker had dispatched 58,201 units in the same month last year

Exports rose by 59 per cent to 13,500 units in April this year as against 8,500 units in April 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its wholesales rose by 9.5 per cent year-on-year to 63,701 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 58,201 units in the same month last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Domestic wholesales saw an increase of 1 per cent to 50,201 units last month from 49,701 units in the year-ago period.

Exports rose by 59 per cent to 13,500 units in April this year as against 8,500 units in April 2023.

In April, the company achieved a fourth consecutive month of 50,000-plus domestic sales this year, Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

Driven by models like Creta, Venue and Exter, SUVs continued to be a growth driver contributing 67 per cent of automaker's domestic sales, he added.

Also Read

Hyundai India to have 5 new EVs by 2030, launch first electric SUV in 2024

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Hyundai to install new plant in S Korea, to produce 200,000 EVs a year

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Expect rural sales contribution at record levels in FY25: Hyundai official

Toyota's April 2024 wholesales rise 32% to 20,949 units, exports at 1,794

Why rise of hybrid cars is being seen as vital transition phase to electric

US SC rejects Elon Musk's appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

Statsguru: Record run for electric cars globally, lower pickup in India

Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hyundai in IndiaHyundai Motor India Hyundai MotorsHyundai India

First Published: May 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story