Hyundai sales rise 9.5% to 63,701 units in April; exports at 13,500

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its wholesales rose by 9.5 per cent year-on-year to 63,701 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 58,201 units in the same month last year.

Domestic wholesales saw an increase of 1 per cent to 50,201 units last month from 49,701 units in the year-ago period.

Exports rose by 59 per cent to 13,500 units in April this year as against 8,500 units in April 2023.

In April, the company achieved a fourth consecutive month of 50,000-plus domestic sales this year, Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

Driven by models like Creta, Venue and Exter, SUVs continued to be a growth driver contributing 67 per cent of automaker's domestic sales, he added.