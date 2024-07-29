India's light vehicle market to be the engine driving decadal growth

India is projected to lead global growth in light vehicle production with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6 per cent from 2023 to 2033, according to estimates by S&P Global Mobility. This marks an increase from the previous decade’s growth rate of 4.1 per cent, which was also the highest among major countries. India’s performance over the next 10 years is expected to outdo its previous record and outperform other key markets.

In contrast, Mainland China is expected to see a CAGR of 1.7 per cent from 2023 to 2033, while the US is expected to see only 0.3 per cent growth. Japan is projected to degrow by 2 per cent, and South Korea is also expected to shrink by 2.6 per cent. In Europe, Germany will continue to grow, albeit at a slower CAGR of 1.1 per cent.

