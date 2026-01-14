Indian auto components industry grew 6.8% in Apr-Sept FY26: ACMA

The Indian auto component industry grew by 6.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.56 lakh crore in the April-September period of FY26, industry body ACMA said on Wednesday.

The industry reported a turnover of Rs 3.33 lakh crore in April-September FY25.

The growth in the six-month period was supported by stable domestic demand, a resilient aftermarket, and continued investments in capacity expansion, localisation and technology upgradation, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) said in a statement.

Sales to OEMs rose by 7.3 per cent to Rs 3.04 lakh crore during the period, led primarily by the passenger vehicle and LCV segments, it added.

The aftermarket recorded a robust growth of 9 per cent clocking Rs 53,160 crore , driven by an expanding vehicle parc, increasing formalisation of the repair and maintenance ecosystem, and deeper penetration of organised channels, the industry body said. On the external trade front, exports of auto components grew by 9.3 per cent to USD 12.1 billion, while imports increased by around 12.5 per cent to USD 12.3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 180 million, compared to a surplus of USD 150 million in H1 (Aril-September) FY25, it stated. The export growth was achieved despite significant global headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost pressures, and weakening aggregate demand in key markets, it said.