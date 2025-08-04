Home / Industry / Auto / Jaguar Land Rover names Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji as CEO, replacing Mardell

Jaguar Land Rover names Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji as CEO, replacing Mardell

PB Balaji has been Tata Motors' group chief financial officer since late 2017. | File Photo
Reuters
Aug 04 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover named PB Balaji as CEO, replacing Adrian Mardell, parent Tata Motors said on Monday.

Last week, a spokesperson for JLR said Mardell would step down after being at the helm for three years. Mardell has been with the company, which is seen as the cash cow for Tata Motors, for more than three decades.

Balaji has been Tata Motors' group chief financial officer since late 2017. His appointment is effective in November.

Topics :JaguarLand RoverTata Motors

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

