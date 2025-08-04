Delhi, Maharashtra, Chandigarh lead in NITI's Electric Mobility Index

Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in NITI Aayog's first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) which assesses performance across three themes of EV adoption, charging infrastructure readiness and EV technology and innovation.

The Aayog in it's report titled 'India Electric Mobility Index 2024' evaluated all Indian states and Union Territories across 16 indicators under three core themes.

According to the Aayog, Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in the overall IEMI score, reflecting the robust ecosystems.

In transport electrification, Delhi and Maharashtra are the frontrunners while Haryana, Karnataka, Ladakh and Hamachal Pradesh lead in charging infrastructure readiness.