Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity on Aug 11: Report

US-based Electric vehicle giant Tesla is preparing to open its second showroom in India—this time in the national capital. After launching in Mumbai, the company has chosen Delhi’s Aerocity, a high-end commercial area near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, for its next location. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the new showroom is scheduled to open on August 11.

This move comes shortly after Tesla introduced its Model Y in India. On the same day, Tesla also activated its official India website, which initially allowed users to register interest only from Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

First showroom in Mumbai’s BKC

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market began with the opening of its first showroom in Maker Maxity Mall, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Two versions of the Model Y, imported from Tesla’s Shanghai plant, are currently being showcased there.

The company expects to start deliveries for the rear-wheel drive variant by the end of the third quarter. Customers opting for the long-range version can expect to receive their vehicles in the fourth quarter. Tesla Model Y: Variants & prices Tesla has officially introduced two variants of the Model Y in India: a rear-wheel drive (RWD) version and a long-range RWD variant. The base RWD model is priced at ₹59.89 lakh, while the long-range version comes in at ₹67.89 lakh. Including additional costs, the on-road price of the RWD model is ₹61.07 lakh, whereas the long-range variant reaches ₹69.15 lakh.