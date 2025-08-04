Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity on Aug 11: Report

Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity on Aug 11: Report

Tesla will open its second showroom in India at Delhi's Aerocity on August 11, following its Mumbai launch and Model Y debut

Tesla, Tesla Inc
Tesla’s entry into the Indian market began with the opening of its first showroom in Maker Maxity Mall, located in Mumbai | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US-based Electric vehicle giant Tesla is preparing to open its second showroom in India—this time in the national capital. After launching in Mumbai, the company has chosen Delhi’s Aerocity, a high-end commercial area near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, for its next location. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the new showroom is scheduled to open on August 11.
 
This move comes shortly after Tesla introduced its Model Y in India. On the same day, Tesla also activated its official India website, which initially allowed users to register interest only from Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

First showroom in Mumbai’s BKC

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market began with the opening of its first showroom in Maker Maxity Mall, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Two versions of the Model Y, imported from Tesla’s Shanghai plant, are currently being showcased there.
 
The company expects to start deliveries for the rear-wheel drive variant by the end of the third quarter. Customers opting for the long-range version can expect to receive their vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Tesla Model Y: Variants & prices

Tesla has officially introduced two variants of the Model Y in India: a rear-wheel drive (RWD) version and a long-range RWD variant.
 
The base RWD model is priced at ₹59.89 lakh, while the long-range version comes in at ₹67.89 lakh. Including additional costs, the on-road price of the RWD model is ₹61.07 lakh, whereas the long-range variant reaches ₹69.15 lakh.
 
Buyers of the rear-wheel-drive Model Y can choose between two battery pack sizes — 60 kWh and 75 kWh. This version features a single electric motor, delivering around 295 horsepower.
 
The 60 kWh battery offers an estimated WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km on a full charge. Meanwhile, the long-range version is expected to deliver a higher range of approximately 622 km.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cleaner fuel, lower mileage: Will ethanol blend hurt your car engines?

From Mahindra to Hyundai: Upcoming 7-seater SUVs set to launch in India

Tesla launches first charging station in India at BKC, Mumbai: Details here

Premium

VinFast lines up big India plans; TN plant to start production on August 4

Premium

Just 1/5th of auto PLI firms have products cleared for incentives

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaNew DelhiMumbaiTesla ModelElectric car india

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story