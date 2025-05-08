Kia Clavis launched in India today: Check design, features, price, and more

South Korean automaker Kia has launched its much-anticipated Clavis in India today, marking a strategic move to expand its presence in the compact SUV segment.

Positioned as a premium alternative to the Carens, the Clavis is designed to appeal to urban buyers with its bold styling, high-end features, and advanced safety technologies.

Bookings for the Clavis will begin at midnight today. Customers can pre-book the SUV through Kia’s official website or authorised dealerships across India.

Kia Clavins: Expected features

The KIA's Clavis is expected to be equipped with a 360-degree surround camera, an updated Dashboard, a new Centre Console Layout with Dual 10.25–inch screens, and a Panoramic Sunroof.

It is also likely to have ventilated seats and wireless charging. These features vary from variant to variant and would not be standard on every variant.

Engine options

KIA did not change anything on the engine and continues with the same as the Carens. A 1.5-turbo diesel with 115 hp, 250 mm. It will also have a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 115 hp, 144 nm and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 160 hp power and 253Nm torque.

Its gearbox option includes a 6-speed MT, iMT and AT for diesel. 6-speed MT only with NA petrol and a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT with turbo petrol.

Shares its roots with Carens

The Clavis is quite similar to the Kia Carens, setting itself apart with a fresh identity, both in design and features. The front-end in particular had some major changes, featuring a sharper, more angular look. A standout element is the new-beam LED headlamp setup comes with clusters, which is complemented by sleek LED daytime running lights that lend the vehicle a bold and assertive presence.

Design highlights

The front of Clavis features a sealed-off grille, giving a clean and contemporary look, while the bumper incorporates a bold black insert paired with a silver faux skid plate for added contrast. The SUV stands out with larger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels giving a star-inspired design.

Some elements, such as black plastic cladding around the wheel arches, silver roof rails, and body-coloured door handles, will continue to remain the same, resonating with Carens' styling cues.

Interior

The company has made some significant shifts, starting with a redesigned dashboard and a new two-spoke steering wheel, which are quite similar to the one seen in the Kia Syros. One of the standout features is the twin 12.3-inch displays serving as the digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen.

Safety

The Kia Clavis comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering over 20 safety and driver-aid features for better on-road confidence. It also includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear occupant alert, and a comprehensive suite of 18 active and passive safety technologies.

KIA Clavis: Facelift and rear design

The KIA Clavis comes with a new Front Fascia that is redesigned front and rear bumpers. The Clavis is also likely to be a level 2 ADAS system.

It will also come with updated LED tail lamps linked by a full-width light bar, adding a sense of visual width and modern appeal. It also has a designed rear bumper, which also gets a fresh look that comes with a complete silver-finished faux skid plate enhancing the vehicle's SUV-like stance and rugged charm.

KIA Clavis: Key features

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

KIA Clavis advance booking

The advance booking of KIA Clavis Booking will begin from midnight. The booking amount is Rs 25,000. The booking would be done from Kia’s official website or at authorised dealerships across the country.

Kia Carens Clavis: Variants and colour options

The new Carens Clavis will come in seven variants - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX + Colour It also has several colour options, such as Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Gravity Gray, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White.