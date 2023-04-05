Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia India announced on Wednesday that the booking for the EV6 will reopen on April 15, 2023. The Kia EV6 was launched last June. The company initially planned to deliver 100 units of EV6, but ended up delivering 432 units, four times more than they planned.

The Kia EV6 model debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but the company hiked the price this January to Rs 60.95 lakh. The price for the GT Line AWD model remains unchanged at Rs 65.95 lakh.

Kia EV6 bookings begin on May 12 at select cities by 15 dealers across the country. The cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The company's Kia EV6 model received an overwhelming response in the country.

Kia India CEO comment on re-opening

Commenting on the announcement of the Kia EV6 model reopen booking, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch."

He added, "This year, we are focussing on importing more products and expanding our dealer network to cater to those who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”