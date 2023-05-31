

Customers looking to buy a new car in the compact SUV segment should wait for a few months since their car companies have lined up several launches and facelifts in the coming months. The launch of the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos facelift, and Hyundai Creta's facelift are a few vehicles customers can watch out for. In a bid to catch up with the growing competition, Kia is planning a major upgrade for its compact SUV, Seltos. The launch is likely to happen in July this year. The updated vehicle is expected to get a number of updates in terms of exterior styling, and interior features, among other things.



Speaking of the exterior styling, the new Seltos is likely to get a redesigned grille up front, a new set of LED headlights with a split treatment along with a new bumper. The alloy designs on the prototype were similar to the earlier Seltos range, however, there are speculations that alloys may be changed at the time of launch. The X Line variant of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift was spotted, according to a report published by Motorbeam. The spotted prototype had the same Matte Graphite colour that is sold in the X Line variant of the current model, the report said.