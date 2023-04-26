Home / Industry / Auto / Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Data for February 2023 shows the waiting period is around 25-26 months for some high-in-demand variants of the Mahindra Scorpio

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is working to give a boost to the production line of its best-selling SUV, Scorpio N, Autocar report said.

 
Mahindra's Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic
Mahindra's Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N have the biggest order backlog of more than 100,000 vehicles. Given the large number of open bookings for Mahindra SUVs, the waiting period for some of its vehicles is more than a year. Data for February 2023 shows the waiting period is around 25-26 months for some high-in-demand variants of the Scorpio.



Mahindra XUV700
Top-end Mahindra XUV700 variants also have a waiting period of 15-16 months.

The XUV700 drew customers in large numbers after launch. However, Mahindra has been unable to deliver vehicles to its customers in time. Customers have complained of long-waiting periods.


Mahindra Thar

Mahindra launched its rear-wheel drive Diesel Thar in January 2023 at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most affordable variant in the Thar range. The waiting period for this vehicle is already between 16-18 months.
The waiting period for the petrol engine 2WD Thar is only three months. 

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

