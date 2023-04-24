Mercedes to unveil latest E-Class tomorrow: Price, features, details here



The exterior of the E-class Mercedes is going to unveil its E-Class sedan in India on April 25. The E-Class is the most significant sedan for the carmaker. Notably, the E-Class sedan is the car that brings volumes to Mercedes worldwide and in India alike. The German luxury carmaker has already revealed details about the latest E-class on its website. The website claims the vehicle will bring "a new form of luxury" into customers' lives.



Interiors and comfort Mercedes cars are known for their old-school charm, blended with the latest technology. The new E-class is expected to follow this philosophy in its latest update. The luxury sedan will have an elongated bonnet with powerdomes. It will also feature a set of restyled headlamps. The latest E-class will come with the option of restyled rims.



Four displays on offer include: Classic, Sport, Progressive, and Subtle. These styles change the passengers' experience, especially with the intelligent use of ambient lighting. While Mercs are known for their elegance on the outside, it is in the interiors that they truly differentiate themselves from the rest. The latest E-class comes with the option to customise the entire cockpit experience according to one's preferences.



The E-class engine While the E-class comes with a six-cylinder engine, making the large sedan feel quite nimble on its feet. It has been designed keeping the chauffeur-driven experience in mind. Thus, the real joy of the E-class lies in its rear seat. Its air suspension setup ensures superior comfort and smooth ride quality.



Mercedes engines are known for their superior refinements without compromising on the punch. The latest E-Class engines are expected to maintain the Mercedes standards. The E-Class has three engine options: two diesel and one petrol powertrain. The three engines include the E 350d, E220d, and E 200. The E 200 is a petrol unit.