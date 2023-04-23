Home / Industry / Auto / LPG losing foothold in the automotive sector; sales dip 82% since FY19

LPG losing foothold in the automotive sector; sales dip 82% since FY19

The sales of LPG cars have seen a steep decline of 82 per cent in the past five years. In the financial year 2023 (FY23), only 23,618 units were registered as against 1,28,144 units registered in FY19

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Premium
LPG losing foothold in the automotive sector; sales dip 82% since FY19

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
The country’s automotive sector is witnessing a slow transition towards greener alternatives like compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EV), which has now limited the scope of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the world’s third most widely used transport fuel after petrol and diesel. 
The sales of LPG cars have seen a steep decline of 82 per cent in the past five years. In the financial year 2023 (FY23), only 23,618 units were registered as against 1,28,144 units registered in FY19, according to the data on the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 
Of the total 22,224,702 vehicles sold in India in FY23, the share of LPG vehicles stood at just 0.11 per cent as against other green alternatives like CNG and EVs, which have a share of 3 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. 

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

