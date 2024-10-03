Mahindra Thar ROXX sets record with 1.76 lakh bookings in just 60 minutes

Leading automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has set a new benchmark in the automotive world with its newly launched Thar ROXX, racking up 1.76 lakh bookings within the first 60 minutes of the booking window opening. This marks the highest number of first-day bookings for any Mahindra model, underlining the brand’s strong market appeal.

Deliveries for Thar ROXX will begin from October 12, coinciding with Dussehra, a festive occasion eagerly awaited by customers. Mahindra has assured buyers that the company will communicate tentative delivery schedules over the next three weeks in a phased manner. In the meantime, bookings for the Thar ROXX remain open at all Mahindra dealerships and on the company’s official website. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Record-breaking SUV sales and exports surge



This massive response comes on the heels of Mahindra’s impressive performance in September, where the automaker posted a robust 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in SUV sales, delivering over 51,000 units. Export figures were equally strong, with a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase, totalling 3,027 units.

Thar ROXX: Power and performance in focus



The Thar ROXX, the latest iteration of the popular Thar, is a five-door SUV available in both petrol and diesel variants. Starting at a competitive price of Rs 12.99 lakh, it is designed to attract a broader customer base, transcending its niche appeal. The petrol variant is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo engine, generating 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the diesel variant features a 2.0-litre mHawk engine, delivering 150 bhp and the same torque output. Both versions come with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, offering flexibility and convenience to different driving preferences.

Mainstream ambitions for the Thar ROXX



Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive of Mahindra’s auto and farm sectors, emphasised that the Thar ROXX has been designed to be a mainstream SUV, catering to the broader needs of buyers in the segment. “Even with the three-door version, the Thar has already established itself as a large-volume player. We believe that the brand’s potential is much larger, and the Thar ROXX is a significant step in that direction,” Jejurikar was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price



The Thar Roxx is available in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L.

Below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Thar Roxx:



More From This Section

- MX1 RWD Petrol MT: Rs 12.99 lakh



- MX1 RWD Diesel MT: Rs 13.99 lakh



- MX3 RWD Petrol AT: Rs 14.99 lakh



- MX3 RWD Diesel MT: Rs 15.99 lakh



- AX3L RWD Diesel MT: Rs 16.99 lakh



- MX5 RWD Diesel MT: Rs 16.99 lakh



- AX5L RWD Diesel AT: Rs 18.99 lakh



- AX7L RWD Diesel MT: Rs 18.99 lakh



- AX7L RWD Petrol AT: Rs 19.99 lakh



- AX7L RWD Diesel AT: Rs 20.49 lakh



- MX5 4WD Diesel MT: Rs 18.79 lakh



- AX7L 4WD Diesel MT: Rs 20.99 lakh



- AX5L 4WD Diesel AT: Rs 20.99 lakh



- AX7L 4WD Diesel AT: Rs 22.49 lakh