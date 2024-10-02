Outgoing Daimler Truck CEO Daum expects no recovery in China, Germany

A recovery in Chinese and German truck markets will not come quickly, Martin Daum, the outgoing CEO of the world's biggest truck maker Daimler Truck , told a press event late on Tuesday.



He said he did not expect a recovery in the Chinese truck market this year or next, adding that China was in a deep crisis, according to remarks published on Wednesday.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Germany, Europe's largest truck market, Daum still saw "no light at the end of the tunnel".



Daimler Truck wants to double its electric truck and bus sales this year to 6,000 vehicles, said Daum, who was replaced by former Scania manager Karin Radstrom as of Tuesday, the first woman at the helm of the German group.

