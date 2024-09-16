Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Mahindra expands LCV range with product based on multi-energy platform

Mahindra expands LCV range with product based on multi-energy platform

The sales of tractors and two-wheelers have started to pick up and the positivity would also start to reflect in the small commercial vehicle segment, he said

Mahindra & Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday expanded its light commercial vehicle (LCV) range with a new product range based on an all new platform developed at an initial investment of Rs 900 crore.

The company has introduced "Veero" light commercial vehicle in the less than 3.5 tonne range with both diesel and CNG trims, with price starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An electric version of the LCV would be introduced at a later stage.

In an interaction with PTI, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) President Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said the model will help the company further strengthen its leadership in the LCV (less than 3.5 tonne) segment.

The product, with multiple fuel options and payloads, will be useful for various applications, he added.

"We have a market share of around 51 per cent in the less than 3.5 tonne LCV segment... now this range comes in 2-3.5 tonne segment where we have a market share of 63 per cent. So it will help us further strengthen market share beyond 63 per cent," Nakra said.

More From This Section

CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems

Reliance Infra board to meet on September 19 for preferential issue

Oriental Trimex to raise Rs 48.51 crore; rights issue opens Thursday

Mercedes-Benz to manufacture EQS SUV 580 in India, first outside the US

Salesforce unveils 'Agentforce' AI agents to enhance employee productivity

The Veero range, which is based on the company's all new Urban Prosper Platform, would be produced at the company's Chakan plant, he said.

Asked about investment on development of the new range, Nakra said for diesel and CNG versions, the company has invested close to Rs 900 crore.

"Electric variant, we will launch in the due course," he added.

On the overall LCV segment, Nakra said in the 2-3.5-tonne vertical there has been a marginal de-growth this year as compared to last year.

The less than 2 tonne segment has seen a de-growth of 12 per cent, he stated.

"Now with the Budget approved and over Rs 1 lakh crore committed by the government on capital expenditure, we believe that will really sort of help turn around the marginal de-growth," Nakra said.

The sales of tractors and two-wheelers have started to pick up and the positivity would also start to reflect in the small commercial vehicle segment, he said.

"We are seeing positive traction as we get into the festive season. This new range will further help the segment in recovery," Nakra said.

The diesel trims of Veero offer a mileage of 18.4 km/litre while the CNG variants offer 19.2 km/kg, the company said.

"Designed to support multiple powertrain options, including electric in the near future, it addresses the diverse operational needs of businesses, offering flexibility like never before," M&M President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, R Velusamy, said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mahindra Group, Sentrycs ink pact for development of anti-drone solutions

Thar ROXX launch boosts M&M stock price by 3%; up 16% in 3 months

Classic Legends launches BSA Gold Star 650cc motorcycle at Rs 2.99 lakh

Motorcycle brand BSA debuts in India; Gold Star 650 priced at Rs 2.99 lakh

M&M Q1 Preview: Analysts eye strong revenue growth; Ebitda to rise upto 23%

Topics :Mahindracommercial vehicleautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News