Mahindra to set up 250 EV charging stations along highways by 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it plans to set up 250 electric vehicle charging stations, each with 180 kW, by the end of 2027.
The network will entail 1,000 charging points across 250 stations aligning with the government's priority of strengthening public EV charging infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption in India, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.
The company has already inaugurated the first two Charge_IN stations in Hoskote on NH 75, Bengaluru Chennai highway and Murthal on NH44, about 50 km from Delhi, it added.
"Electric mobility is about driving a larger shift towards cleaner, sustainable transportation. XEV 9e and BE 6, with their impressive 500 km real-world range, ensure drivers feel confident on long journeys. Meanwhile, with our ultra-fast charging network by Charge_IN we will be creating an open and accessible network for all EV users," Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta stated.
The Charge_IN stations will be strategically positioned along major highway corridors, the company said.
Each station will be co-located with wayside amenities such as restaurants, cafes, making them natural halting points for travellers, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
