U'khand govt defer fitness fee hike for old commercial vehicles to Nov 2026

In a relief to vehicle owners in the state, the Uttarakhand government has postponed levying the hiked fitness test fee for 15-year-old commercial vehicles until November 21, 2026.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state's Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant on Friday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the central government recently increased the fitness fees for 15-year-old commercial vehicles by up to 10 times, but considering public sentiment in the state, the state government has decided not to impose this immediate burden on vehicle owners in Uttarakhand.

"Our government's commitment is to provide relief to the public and take prompt decisions in the public interest. The recent increase in fitness fees for commercial vehicles by the Central Government has been postponed for one year in Uttarakhand," the CM said.

"During this period, the previously determined fees will remain in effect. We do not want vehicle owners and those involved in the transportation business in the state to face a sudden additional financial burden." However, he added that new rates will be implemented in the state based on future revisions by the Central Government. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), in a latest notification issued on November 11, said the higher fee slabs now begin at 10 years for commercial vehicles, instead of 15 years, bringing more vehicles under the updated cost brackets. It has created three clear age groups for fitness testing: 10-15 years, 15-20 years and above 20 years.