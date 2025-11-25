3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Tata Sierra SUV India Launch Today: Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated 2025 Sierra SUV in India, marking the return of its iconic nameplate after more than two decades.
The launch focused on the ICE variants, while an all-electric version is set to follow at a later stage. The Sierra, discontinued in 2003, is expected to be priced around ₹10–11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ahead of the official launch, several dealerships had begun accepting small token amounts, sometimes as low as ₹11,000, to gauge customer interest. These were not formal bookings, with official reservations expected to open shortly after the unveiling.
The all-new Sierra is positioned to compete with well-known midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos by fusing cutting-edge technology and contemporary engineering with sentimental memories.
Design and Appearance
With a retro-inspired design that proudly upholds the tradition of its distinctive glasshouse appearance, the new Tata Sierra brings back that reference to the iconic vehicle from the 1990s. A broad B-pillar and elegant glass panels with black accents are examples of modern features.
Three dashboard displays, one for the driver and two infotainment screens with seamless content sharing, can be found within the Tata Sierra. It has the Tata Curvv's four-spoke steering wheel, which has touch-sensitive buttons and an illuminated logo.
The panoramic sunroof that extends to the C-pillar complements the cabin's black and grey design. It has five seats, dual-tone beige and grey upholstery, with three-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests for both comfort and security.
Features
Dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, powered and ventilated front seats, rear sunshades, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an electronic parking brake, a panoramic sunroof, and more are among the features we currently know the Sierra SUV will have, though the complete feature list will be disclosed soon.
Colours and Prices
The Sierra SUV's six colour options, like Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Andaman Adventure, have been confirmed by the recent teaser. The starting price of the Sierra, ex-showroom, is likely going to be between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.
