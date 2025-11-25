Tata Sierra SUV India Launch Today: Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated 2025 Sierra SUV in India, marking the return of its iconic nameplate after more than two decades.

The launch focused on the ICE variants, while an all-electric version is set to follow at a later stage. The Sierra, discontinued in 2003, is expected to be priced around ₹10–11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of the official launch, several dealerships had begun accepting small token amounts, sometimes as low as ₹11,000, to gauge customer interest. These were not formal bookings, with official reservations expected to open shortly after the unveiling.

The all-new Sierra is positioned to compete with well-known midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos by fusing cutting-edge technology and contemporary engineering with sentimental memories.

Design and Appearance