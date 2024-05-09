Maruti considering launching electric hatchback: MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is considering launching an electric hatchback car in India as part of its electric vehicles (EVs) rollout plan over the next several years, its managing director and chief executive officer, Hisashi Takeuchi, stated on Thursday.

He informed reporters that annual sales of premium hatchbacks in India are anticipated to surpass 1 million by 2030, up from the current approximately 700,000 units. This statement followed the launch of the Swift facelift, starting at a price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The overall hatchback and sedan segment in India saw volume sales decrease by 11.35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1.747 million units. However, Takeuchi remained optimistic about the segment's future.

"We maintain the lead in the hatchback market with a very good market share. While this market is not growing right now, with rising economic growth, more people will start buying hatchbacks. At that time, our high market share will help us a lot," he said. In 2023-24, MSIL held a 63.3 per cent share in the hatchback and sedan segment's volume sales.

In 2023, MSIL initially announced plans to launch its first EV in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) category for 2023-24. However, the launch was subsequently pushed back to 2024-25. Overall, the company aims to introduce six EVs in India by 2029-30.





According to its internal plan, EVs, hybrid vehicles, and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will make up 15 per cent, 25 per cent, and 60 per cent, respectively, of Maruti's total production by 2029-30.

Takeuchi said, "We have stated our intention to introduce multiple EVs at various price points. The first EV we launch will be of a decent size (SUV type). Therefore, we will consider launching an electric car model in the hatchback segment."

He noted that with the economy growing, people's preferences are changing. "Today, the main growth is coming from the SUV segment. However, the hatchback segment is not going away," he said.

When asked about the anticipated turnaround in the hatchback segment, he replied, "I do not have a scientific answer to the question of when this market will recover. Bhargava-san (MSIL chairman) has indicated that we may require 3-4 years to witness growth in this segment. It hinges on when more customers can afford entry-level cars."

He emphasised that the pivotal factor in revitalising growth in the hatchback segment would be the influx of customers transitioning from two-wheelers to car ownership. "These customers are likely to opt for hatchbacks as their initial choice," he said.

According to the rating agency Crisil, the share of SUVs in total passenger vehicle (PV) sales is projected to increase from 51 per cent in 2022-23 to 62 per cent in 2024-25.

Takeuchi highlighted that although the SUV segment is expanding, it doesn't mean hatchback purchases will cease. "Even in other markets like Europe and Japan, people continue to buy hatchbacks. The market is there," he said. He added that it's difficult to predict when the share of SUVs in India's total PV market will stabilise.