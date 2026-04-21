Maruti Suzuki fast-tracks production to clear backlog of 200K orders

On the impact of the US-Iran war on the Indian auto industry, Bhargava said it would take another month to get a clear picture. ‘’What is, however, clear is that prices of raw material such as steel will go up. So will our overall costs of making the car. So, profitability growth will have to be looked at carefully.’’ Stressing that demand will continue to grow, he said the choice is ‘’whether you want to absorb the cost and reduce profitability or pass it on to consumers’’. Many car companies make less than 5 per cent profit and those making EVs are still losing money, Bhargava added.