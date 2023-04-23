Home / Companies / News / 30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Comet will be MG Motor's second EV in the Indian market

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in MG Motor India's total domestic sales could rise to about 30 per cent in 2023-24, according to its President, Rajeev Chaba. The EVs' share in its total sales stood at 11.6 per cent in 2022-23.
MG Motor India unveiled its compact EV Comet, which has a range of 230 km per charge, last Wednesday. The company will start taking bookings for the Comet from May 15 onwards, Chaba noted.
Comet will be MG Motor's second EV in the Indian market. Its first electric car, ZS EV, a sport utility vehicle, was launched in India in 2020.

Topics :MG MotorElectric Vehiclesautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Also Read

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

MG Motor ties up with gamer to design Comet EV for tech-savvy GenZ group

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks

Kia focuses on utility vehicle segment in India for long-term growth

Banking on good monsoon for a better 2nd half in smaller towns: Wipro

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks

Volkswagen focuses on premium products after selling 45% PVs in India

8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.17 trn in mcap; Infosys biggest laggard

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story