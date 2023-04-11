Home / Industry / Auto / MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars on the market and is expected to be in direct competition with Tata Tiago EV

BS Web Team New Delhi
MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
MG Motor India has announced that its Comet Electric Vehicle (EV) will hit the market on April 19. Comet EV will be MG Motor's second electric car in India and the company's smallest vehicle in the country. 

According to a Times of India report, Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars in the market. Ahead of its launch, it is expected that Comet EV will be in direct competition with Tata Tiago EV.

Here's a look at some of the features of the upcoming Comet EV : 

Interior and features

A teaser image of the interiors was released by the carmaker, which revealed the design of the steering wheel and the dashboard. The steering wheel features a two-spoke design with controls on each side. The car will also get a large-free standing digital display that joins the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. Some of the other features of this EV will include LED head and tail lights along with ambient lighting.

Styling
 
The new and upcoming Comet EV is said to be a revamped version of the Wuling Air EV that is currently sold in Indonesia and other international markets. The compact EV will feature a boxy design in order to maximise the space inside the cabin, despite its small dimensions. The car will also have a two-door layout and a seating capacity of up to four passengers.

Battery pack

Comet EV is expected to sport a 17.3 kWh battery pack and will provide a range of nearly 200-250 km on a single full charge. This compact EV will primarily be aimed at city buyers.

Expected price range

The pricing for MG Comet EV is expected to start from the Rs 10 lakh mark, however, the carmaker will reveal the prices later.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

