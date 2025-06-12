No disruption in operations due to rare earth supply crisis: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said on Thursday its operations are unaffected by the global rare earth magnet shortage, but added that the situation is “uncertain and evolving”.

The company said it is exploring multiple solutions to maintain continuity in operations and will notify stakeholders if any material impact arises.

The clarification comes amid a Reuters report earlier this week stating that the country’s largest carmaker has slashed production estimates for its upcoming electric SUV, the e-Vitara, by nearly two-thirds due to rare earth supply constraints.