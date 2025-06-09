Home / Industry / Auto / Tractor war: TAFE, AGCO likely to seal an out-of-court settlement soon

Tractor war: TAFE, AGCO likely to seal an out-of-court settlement soon

With TAFE giving up its board seat in AGCO and both firms in advanced talks, the row over the Massey Ferguson brand in India may be resolved without a legal battle

The battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m
premium
Multiple sources indicate that both parties are close to sealing a deal, and it is expected within a month. (Photo: Company website)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
The battle between tractor giants Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) and the US-based AGCO over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson brand in India is likely to be resolved through an out-of-court settlement soon.
 
Multiple sources indicate that both parties are close to sealing a deal, and it is expected within a month. As part of the settlement, TAFE — which already holds a 16 per cent stake in AGCO — has given up its directorship in the company. TAFE promoter Mallika Srinivasan previously served on AGCO’s board. AGCO did not respond to questions from Business Standard, while Chennai-based TAFE said that it will come out with ‘the right information at the right time’.
 
  ‘We feel really good about the progress we’ve made in discussions with TAFE, and you have seen that the board seat that TAFE had is no longer in place, and so we’ve gone from 10 directors down to nine. So you can kind of imagine that the overall discussions are pretty robust,’ said Eric Hansotia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO Corporation, in an earnings call last month. 
 
Interestingly, TAFE is the single largest shareholder in AGCO, the third-largest farm equipment manufacturer in the world after Deere & Company and CNH Industrial. On the other hand, AGCO holds 21 per cent in TAFE. ‘A deal is likely in its final stages,’ a source said.
 
The brand is crucial for TAFE, as out of its total annual production of over 180,000 tractors, over 100,000 are Massey Ferguson. Since its inception in 1960, TAFE has produced, built, and nurtured the Massey Ferguson brand in India with over three million customers.
 
‘We are not all the way done with them yet, but we’re getting close. We recognise that investors would like us to do share buybacks. And because of that, we would like to do that as well. We’ve been constrained from doing them over the last several years because of that shareholder concentration. As you can imagine, that’s part of our discussions, and we’re trying to represent that on behalf of our investors,’ said Hansotia.
 
It was in April that AGCO first announced the termination of its agreements with TAFE, including the brand licence for Massey Ferguson, which kicked off a legal battle. On 19 November, both TAFE and AGCO claimed that the Madras High Court had favoured them in their dispute over Massey Ferguson, citing an order to maintain the ‘status quo’, leading to confusion. The High Court in February had ordered both the companies to maintain the status quo.

Topics :Industry NewsTractorsChennaiautomobile industry

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

