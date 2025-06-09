Tractor war: TAFE, AGCO likely to seal an out-of-court settlement soon

The battle between tractor giants Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) and the US-based AGCO over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson brand in India is likely to be resolved through an out-of-court settlement soon.

Multiple sources indicate that both parties are close to sealing a deal, and it is expected within a month. As part of the settlement, TAFE — which already holds a 16 per cent stake in AGCO — has given up its directorship in the company. TAFE promoter Mallika Srinivasan previously served on AGCO’s board. AGCO did not respond to questions from Business Standard, while Chennai-based TAFE said that it will come out with ‘the right information at the right time’.

‘We feel really good about the progress we’ve made in discussions with TAFE, and you have seen that the board seat that TAFE had is no longer in place, and so we’ve gone from 10 directors down to nine. So you can kind of imagine that the overall discussions are pretty robust,’ said Eric Hansotia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO Corporation, in an earnings call last month. ALSO READ: Tractors carve fresh growth furrows across FY26 auto sector landscape ‘We feel really good about the progress we’ve made in discussions with TAFE, and you have seen that the board seat that TAFE had is no longer in place, and so we’ve gone from 10 directors down to nine. So you can kind of imagine that the overall discussions are pretty robust,’ said Eric Hansotia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO Corporation, in an earnings call last month. Interestingly, TAFE is the single largest shareholder in AGCO, the third-largest farm equipment manufacturer in the world after Deere & Company and CNH Industrial. On the other hand, AGCO holds 21 per cent in TAFE. ‘A deal is likely in its final stages,’ a source said.

The brand is crucial for TAFE, as out of its total annual production of over 180,000 tractors, over 100,000 are Massey Ferguson. Since its inception in 1960, TAFE has produced, built, and nurtured the Massey Ferguson brand in India with over three million customers. ‘We are not all the way done with them yet, but we’re getting close. We recognise that investors would like us to do share buybacks. And because of that, we would like to do that as well. We’ve been constrained from doing them over the last several years because of that shareholder concentration. As you can imagine, that’s part of our discussions, and we’re trying to represent that on behalf of our investors,’ said Hansotia.