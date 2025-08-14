Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in July on muted demand: Siam

All vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment have remained subdued

The three-wheeler segment also recorded strong growth, with dispatches rising 17.5 per cent to 69,403 units last month as compared with 59,073 units in July 2024.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Thursday said passenger vehicle dispatches recorded a marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline at 340,772 units in July due to muted demand, according to a PTI report.
 
The passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 341,510 units last year during the same period.
 
Siam Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI that all vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment have remained subdued.

Two-wheeler dispatches rise 9% in July

Two-wheeler dispatches rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,567,267 units in July, against 1,441,694 units during the same period last year,  the industry body said.
 
Within the segment, scooter sales registered the sharpest growth, rising 16 per cent to 643,169 units from 553,642 units in July 2024. Motorcycle dispatches to dealers increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 8,90,107 units, while mopeds continued to decline, slipping 9 per cent to 33,991 units in July from 37,979 units in the year-ago period.

Three-wheeler sales up 17.5%

The three-wheeler segment also recorded strong growth, with dispatches rising 17.5 per cent to 69,403 units last month as compared with 59,073 units in July 2024.
 
Commenting on the outlook, Siam said that with the onset of the festive season beginning with Onam later this month, the industry remains cautiously optimistic about a further pickup in demand.

Topics :Siamauto demandautomotive industry

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

