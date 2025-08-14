Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in July on muted demand: Siam

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Thursday said passenger vehicle dispatches recorded a marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline at 340,772 units in July due to muted demand, according to a PTI report.

The passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 341,510 units last year during the same period.

Siam Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI that all vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment have remained subdued.

Two-wheeler dispatches rise 9% in July

Two-wheeler dispatches rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,567,267 units in July, against 1,441,694 units during the same period last year, the industry body said.