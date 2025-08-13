Home / Industry / Auto / OSM to invest $25 million in EV assembly plant in Jafza over 5 years

OSM to invest $25 million in EV assembly plant in Jafza over 5 years

Spanning over 42,000 sq ft, first Jafza plant will assemble company's range of electric two-and three-wheelers as well as handle storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts, OSM said

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry
Strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa, the plant will create over 100 jobs in its initial phase and strengthen UAE-India trade in clean technology, the company said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) will invest $25 million (AED 92 million) over the next five years in its international EV assembly plant in Jafza (Dubai), which was launched on Wednesday, the company has said.

Spanning over 42,000 sq ft, the first Jafza plant will assemble the company's range of electric two-and three-wheelers as well as handle storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts, OSM said.

The facility is expected to commence assembly by the end of 2025, it stated.

Strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa, the plant will create over 100 jobs in its initial phase and strengthen UAE-India trade in clean technology, the company said.

"Jafza gives us unmatched connectivity to more than 2 billion consumers and a business environment that enables speed, scale and sustainability. Through Dubai, we aim to make clean mobility accessible and commercially viable for partners across the Middle East and Africa," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility. 

The company said while its immediate focus is on electric vehicles, it also plans to introduce CNG-powered models for select African markets, recognising that in many regions CNG offers a practical clean-fuel bridge until EV infrastructure matures.

"More manufacturers are turning to Jafza to tap high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. With the MENA EV market projected to reach $14.5 billion by 2029... this facility brings innovative mobility solutions closer to the region and underlines Dubai's role as a global hub for the automotive sector," said Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC.

OSM's product portfolio includes the three-wheeler cargo OSM Rage+ and three-wheeler passenger OSM Stream, offering a range of up to 270 km, fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, as well as IoT technology that allows real-time tracking and fleet optimisation. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra plans to export EVs to UK with trade agreement in place

Bulk of Mercedes cars on road E20-compliant: MD & CEO Santosh Iyer

M&M expands capacity at South African plant as US tariffs hit auto sector

Brazil, Poland, Africa may offer export opportunities for auto parts makers

Premium

Festive discounts remain high as carmakers rush to clear inventory

Topics :Electric Vehiclesautomobile industryInvestment

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story