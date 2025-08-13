Ola Electric likely to unveil sports scooter segment at I-Day event

Ola Electric is likely to announce its foray into the sports scooter segment on August 15 as part of its plans to expand its product portfolio, according to sources.

The company plans to unveil the new range at its upcoming annual event on August 15.

In the run-up to its annual 'Sankalp' event, the company on Wednesday dropped a teaser on what looks like a sportier version of its scooter line-up.

As per sources, Ola Electric is gearing up to expand its portfolio with its entry into the sports scooter segment.