Ola Electric likely to unveil sports scooter segment at I-Day event

Ola Electric is likely to announce its foray into the sports scooter segment on August 15 as part of its plans to expand its product portfolio, according to sources.
The company plans to unveil the new range at its upcoming annual event on August 15.
In the run-up to its annual 'Sankalp' event, the company on Wednesday dropped a teaser on what looks like a sportier version of its scooter line-up.
As per sources, Ola Electric is gearing up to expand its portfolio with its entry into the sports scooter segment.
According to people in the know, these sports scooters could feature artificial intelligence features powered by Ola Krutrim.
The sports scooter segment has been taking off in India on the back of products such as the TVS Ntorq, Yamaha Aerox and Aprilia SR160.
Earlier this year, the company unveiled its Gen 3 scooter portfolio that boasted of first-in-segment features like brake-by-wire, dual ABS, and variants with its own 4680 cell.
