Ola Electric likely to unveil sports scooter segment at I-Day event

In the run-up to its annual 'Sankalp' event, the company on Wednesday dropped a teaser on what looks like a sportier version of its scooter line-up

Ola Electric, OLA
Earlier this year, the company unveiled its Gen 3 scooter portfolio that boasted of first-in-segment features like brake-by-wire, dual ABS, and variants with its own 4680 cell. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Ola Electric is likely to announce its foray into the sports scooter segment on August 15 as part of its plans to expand its product portfolio, according to sources.

The company plans to unveil the new range at its upcoming annual event on August 15.

In the run-up to its annual 'Sankalp' event, the company on Wednesday dropped a teaser on what looks like a sportier version of its scooter line-up. 

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹428 crore, revenue drops 50%

As per sources, Ola Electric is gearing up to expand its portfolio with its entry into the sports scooter segment.

According to people in the know, these sports scooters could feature artificial intelligence features powered by Ola Krutrim.

The sports scooter segment has been taking off in India on the back of products such as the TVS Ntorq, Yamaha Aerox and Aprilia SR160.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its Gen 3 scooter portfolio that boasted of first-in-segment features like brake-by-wire, dual ABS, and variants with its own 4680 cell. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityElectric VehiclesAuto makers

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

