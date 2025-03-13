Passenger vehicle sales hit record high in Feb, two-wheelers decline

The Indian automobile industry recorded mixed results in February 2025, with passenger vehicle sales reaching a record high for the month and three-wheeler sales growing, while two-wheeler sales declined significantly, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,77,689 units, marking a 1.9 per cent increase from 3,70,786 units in February 2024. This is the highest-ever sales figure recorded for February. However, the data does not include sales figures from luxury carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Auto.

“The passenger vehicles segment remained resilient and posted its highest-ever February sales in 2025, reaching 3.78 lakh units,” Siam director general Rajesh Menon said.

The three-wheeler segment also performed well, growing 4.7 per cent year-on-year to 57,788 units, up from 55,175 units in the same period last year. Passenger carriers led the segment with a 6.8 per cent rise, while goods carriers recorded a 5.9 per cent increase. However, electric rickshaws and e-carts saw sharp declines of 50.9 per cent and 30.6 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, the two-wheeler segment witnessed a sharp decline, with sales dropping 9 per cent to 13,84,605 units. Motorcycles saw a 13.1 per cent decline, scooters recorded a marginal 0.5 per cent dip, and mopeds registered the steepest fall of 18.2 per cent.

Despite challenges in the two-wheeler sector, Siam remains optimistic about overall market momentum, especially with the upcoming Holi and Ugadi festivals.

“Upcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March are likely to continue driving demand, thereby closing FY25 on a reasonably positive note,” Menon said.