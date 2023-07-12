Passenger vehicle sales up 2% YoY in June, 3W sales almost double: Siam

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles for June 2023 stood at 2,024,703 units, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). The sales numbers for BMW, Mercedes, JLR, Tata Motors, and Volvo Auto were not included in these numbers.

Passenger vehicle sales were up 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with 320,985 units in June 2022, as the sales touched 327,487 units in June 2023.

The sales of three-wheelers almost doubled as it increased by 98.56 per cent YoY to reach 53,019 units in June 2023, compared to 26,701 units in June 2022.

Two-wheeler sales registered a slight jump of 1.68 per cent as the sales touched 1,330,826 in June 2023, compared to 1,308,764 in June 2022.

Domestic sales figures

Quarterly performance for April-June 2023

Domestic sales for passenger vehicles (PV) for the quarter were reported at 995,974 units for the April-June quarter of 2023. Commercial vehicle sales, on the other hand, stood at 217,046 units for the period. 144,475 units of three-wheelers were sold during the April-June quarter. Two-wheeler sales were 4,140,964 units for the said period.

Talking about the numbers, Siam President Vinod Aggarwal said, “In the quarter, the Auto Industry seamlessly transited to the very stringent BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms from 1st April 2023, reflect the commitment of the Industry towards the environment. Overall Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers and Commercial Vehicles have performed well in Q1 of 2023-24, although some sub-segments have shown a slight momentary decline, compared to Q1 of last year."