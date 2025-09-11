Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government and the automobile industry should work together to achieve self-reliance as India moves towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In a written message to the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the PM noted that there are multiple investment and collaboration opportunities as the nation is progressing towards smart and green mobility.

Auto industry a key driver of economy

In the letter that was read by Siam President Shailesh Chandra, Modi also said that the auto industry has been the "torchbearer of the Make in India initiative." He added that the industry's growth is boosting the confidence of global leaders in India's manufacturing capabilities, thereby positioning the country as the "hub of automotive excellence."

Sustainability shift to create opportunities ALSO READ: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam today Emphasising the auto sector’s shift towards sustainability via green technology and electric vehicles, he said these innovations not only support India’s clean mobility goals but also open new opportunities in design, manufacturing, and deployment. Modi added that India is advancing swiftly toward a future-ready transportation ecosystem on the back of strong policy frameworks and bold reforms. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply revamped the Goods and Services Tax (GST) across different platforms, including auto, textiles, and pharma, aimed at boosting consumption.