Home / Industry / Auto / Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance: PM Modi

Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance: PM Modi

PM also noted that there are multiple investment and collaboration opportunities as the nation is progressing towards smart and green mobility

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi also said that the auto industry has been the "torchbearer of the Make in India initiative. (Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government and the automobile industry should work together to achieve self-reliance as India moves towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
In a written message to the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the PM noted that there are multiple investment and collaboration opportunities as the nation is progressing towards smart and green mobility.

Auto industry a key driver of economy

In the letter that was read by Siam President Shailesh Chandra, Modi also said that the auto industry has been the "torchbearer of the Make in India initiative." He added that the industry's growth is boosting the confidence of global leaders in India's manufacturing capabilities, thereby positioning the country as the "hub of automotive excellence."

Sustainability shift to create opportunities

Emphasising the auto sector’s shift towards sustainability via green technology and electric vehicles, he said these innovations not only support India’s clean mobility goals but also open new opportunities in design, manufacturing, and deployment. 
 
Modi added that India is advancing swiftly toward a future-ready transportation ecosystem on the back of strong policy frameworks and bold reforms. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply revamped the Goods and Services Tax (GST) across different platforms, including auto, textiles, and pharma, aimed at boosting consumption.

65th Siam Annual Convention

The 65th Siam Annual Convention was held on Thursday at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. Several senior government officials, such as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, policymakers, and industry leaders attended the event to discuss the future of India's automotive sector within the framework of the Sustainable Mobility Paradigm for Viksit Bharat.

Paid campaign against me: Gadkari

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said that there was a paid campaign against him on the E20 rollout programme. "There was a 'paid political campaign' against me that has been proven wrong. The Supreme Court has rejected petitions questioning E20 implementation, " he said. The minister added that all testing agencies have said that there is no problem with the implementation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Auto dealers shower discounts before GST shift with 600k vehicles in stock

Despite China's assurance, rare-earth magnet supply eludes automakers

Premium

Auto Inc's big data move: Vahan likely to take the wheel by January

Skoda, Volkswagen to cut prices to pass on full GST revamp benefits

GST reforms: Fada urges PM Modi to resolve compensation cess issue

Topics :Siamauto demandautomotive industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story