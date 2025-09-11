Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam today

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam today

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will also host Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

According to a release, PM Modi will meet Mauritian PM Ramgoolam at around 11:30 AM in Varanasi. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand at 4:15 PM, and chair a high-level review meeting at 5:00 PM.

 

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Singapore-bound Air India passengers face tough time at Delhi airport

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts raids across multiple states in ₹650 crore fake ITC case

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Delhi Police uncover Pakistan links in terror module, five arrested

shimla rains, rain

Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; heavy rain likely across India

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP bags ₹14,600 cr investment proposals at Kolkata business meet: CM Yadav

Topics : Narendra Modi Varanasi India mauritius ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon