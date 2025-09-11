Home / Industry / Auto / Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

PM Modi asked the automobile industry to align with sustainable mobility and global leadership in green transport, stressing self-reliance across the value chain

PM Modi in Ahmedabad
The prime minister expressed confidence that Siam's annual convention would generate fresh ideas. (Photo: PTI)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the automobile industry to work with the government to achieve “true self-reliance”, adding that the sector must align its growth strategies with national goals of sustainable mobility and global leadership in green transportation.
 
China, which processes and exports more than 90 per cent of the world’s rare-earth magnets, sent shockwaves through India’s automobile sector when it imposed export restrictions in April 2025. Rare-earth magnets are essential in electric vehicle traction motors and are also used in several parts within internal combustion engine cars.
 
In his message to the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) in New Delhi, Modi said the auto industry has “significantly improved mobility and quality of life” and has been a “torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, boosting global confidence in Indian manufacturing and positioning India as a hub of automotive excellence.”
 
“As we move towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is essential for the government and industry to work together to achieve true self-reliance across the entire automobile manufacturing value chain,” the prime minister said.
 
He noted that strong policy frameworks and reforms have accelerated India’s journey towards a “future-ready transportation ecosystem,” integrating modern technology with world-class infrastructure to fuel growth.
 
Modi added that the sector’s increasing focus on green technology, electric vehicles, and sustainable alternatives is “strengthening India’s clean mobility goals while creating new opportunities in design, production and deployment.”
 
The prime minister expressed confidence that Siam’s annual convention would generate fresh ideas and “build new pathways for the nation’s growth,” especially in emerging areas such as energy storage and scaling sustainable mobility solutions.

Topics :SiamAuto industryAuto sector

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

