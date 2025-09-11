Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the automobile industry to work with the government to achieve “true self-reliance”, adding that the sector must align its growth strategies with national goals of sustainable mobility and global leadership in green transportation.

China, which processes and exports more than 90 per cent of the world’s rare-earth magnets, sent shockwaves through India’s automobile sector when it imposed export restrictions in April 2025. Rare-earth magnets are essential in electric vehicle traction motors and are also used in several parts within internal combustion engine cars.

In his message to the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) in New Delhi, Modi said the auto industry has “significantly improved mobility and quality of life” and has been a “torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, boosting global confidence in Indian manufacturing and positioning India as a hub of automotive excellence.”