PV sales surge past 4 mn, fueled by SUV demand, record December wholesales

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales crossed 4 million units for the first time in the 2023 calendar year, growing by 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) riding on growing demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

December wholesales numbers clocked a 4.4 per cent growth to 287,904 units, which is the highest ever monthly wholesale for the month. The previous highest in December was in 2020 when the industry touched 276,000 units in wholesales.

Speaking to the media, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said that 2023 has been a unique year in the sense that each month this year has been the highest ever in sales, beating previous records.

Srivastava added that retail sales for the month of December were great – 442,800 units of PVs were sold by the industry, registering a 7.8 per cent growth over last December. As such, automobile original equipment makers (OEMs) were trying to bring down inventory levels in the network, which is why wholesales were slightly muted compared to retail sales. In the beginning of December, the industry inventory levels were at roughly 331,000 units (as of December 1), and now it stands at 176,500 units, showing a significant decline.





Company 2023 2022 % Change Maruti Suzuki India 1,707,668 1576000 8.3 Mahindra and Mahindra 433172 335088 29.27 Hyundai Motor India 602,111 552,511 8.97 Tata Motors 553000 526000 5 The record sales this year have been driven by demand for SUVs which registered a 26 per cent growth Y-o-Y. The share of SUVs in PV sales went up from 42 per cent last year to 48.7 per cent this year. Compared to this, the share of hatchbacks went down from 34.8 per cent in 2022 to 30 per cent in 2023, and sedans also saw a loss of share to 9.4 per cent from 11 per cent in 2022.

